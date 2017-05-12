John Passante is a broad-based senior executive with over 30 years of extensive organizational development and senior human resource experience with progressive corporations involved in multiple locations, both domestic and international. John is the President and CEO of Brenton Productions, as well as the President and CEO of the Organizational Development Group, Inc. The firm specializes in recruiting, coaching, change management and culture enhancement. He has worked with corporations such as CARQUEST where he was senior vice president. He was also senior vice president, human resources for Moog Automotive and senior director worldwide human resources, sales and marketing for Delphi Products and Service Solutions. rnIn 1995, Passante was inducted into the Automotive Aftermarket Hall of Fame and in August 1980, he received the University of Toledo Pacemaker Award, an award given annually to outstanding business alumni.rnHe is an adjunct professor at Northwood University and the University of the Aftermarket. He was also as a member of the Northwood University Board of Governors. John has been an adjunct professor at the University of Toledo, St. Louis University and a guest lecturer at Bowling Green State University, University of Missouri and Providence College. rnJohn is a motivational speaker who conducts many seminars for major corporations throughout the US, Canada and internationally. He has functioned as an internal consultant, facilitator and executive coach and is now bringing these multi-faceted management experiences and skills to the leadership of Brenton Productions, Inc. He has published many articles on leadership, communications and motivation. rnr

It is safe to say that some people view sales as the “Dark Side.” However, selling is believing ­– not only in your company and your product – but in yourself. Professional selling radiates trust and confidence, and generates honest recommendations to customers. Relationships count, and they require adapting to the personalities of your customers and prospects.

Professional selling is transferring your belief in yourself and your product to others.

“Mediocrity stems from lack of belief more than the lack of skill.”

– Jeffrey Gitomer

From my point of view, we are all in sales in our daily lives. We sell ideas to our family, co-workers, friends, leaders and customers. We have a message, request and inquiry. What does selling entail? It is communicating a product or service that you believe in, in a factual and honest way.

Successful sales professionals have a sense of purpose, a strong value system and they deliver value to their customers. They sell not only the benefits of their company’s products, but they sell their knowledge and ability to address customer issues. It takes courage and a positive work ethic, vision and determination to become a world-class sales person. They have vision, and if I may… a dream.

In the automotive aftermarket, relationships are built in the trenches. That is where the action is. Powerful belief in yourself and your company is the heart of selling. Belief by definition is power. Belief is the foundation of selling with conviction.

When sales professionals express their belief in themselves and their company, they live by this mantra: Self-belief is a gift. Nothing in life or business will work, if we do not believe. Belief makes sales goals happen.

“When you doubt your power, you give power to your doubt” – Honore Balzac

When successful sales professionals share with their customers and prospects, the specifics of their products and their value, the customer’s sale grows. The heart of sales, is building genuine relationships, which is the core tenant of long-term sales success.

The traits of a world-class sales person are:

They are sincerely interested in their customers.

They listen to the needs and desires of their customers.

They offer reliable advice and recommendations.

They assist customers in making a smart business decision.

They earn the confidence and trust of their customers and prospects.

They live by a strong belief system (company product, services, integrity)

When a sales person is a true believer in their product and company, they look the customer in the eye and ask with confidence for their business.

Question? Would you recommend the product you are selling, to your friends and family? If the answer is “yes,” congratulations! You are indeed a believer!

The essence of selling, is sharing your belief in your product to others. You are the messenger. Your first critical sale is to yourself!

Believing is a compelling factor that draws customers to you. It manifests motivation and the courage to tackle great challenges. As you evaluate your sales team, take a moment to ask yourself the following questions:

Does your sales organization believe in their mission and your products?

Is your sales team properly trained in the value of your products?

Is the sales team listening to know when they raise questions about your value proposition and product?

The truth of the matter is, I suspect there are some sales professionals selling products they do not believe in! (sad) This is a huge loss for the organization, the customer and our industry.

At your next sales meeting, ask the question: Do you believe in what you sell? Convey that you can indeed handle the TRUTH!

The legacy of the aftermarket has always been our passion, focus and obsession for providing world-class products, customer service and hiring the best people to deliver value to the driving public. The sales organization’s mission is to embrace these tenets in mind and spirit! With their attitude, beliefs, behaviors, words and action. Encourage your sales team to never lose their holy curiosity.

“Whatever you can do or dream you can begin it. Boldness has genius, power and magic.” – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

The truth is most of us have had the experience of attempting to sell a product we did not believe in. The customer or prospect many times feels the lack of true conviction, which puts the integrity of the sales professional in question. And affects the confidence and reputation of the sales person. Our work takes up a large part of our life. Thus, the only way to enjoy what we do: IS TO BELIEVE IN WHAT WE DO!

We live each day by selling with belief, we are indeed selling a lie, and our integrity. To strengthen your belief in yourself, your company and your product, take the time to develop your own value proposition. A statement that sings loudly of who you are! The formula for sales success is believing in what you sell, and your customers will believe in you. And be the best in your class.