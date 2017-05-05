Bosch Contributes $3,000 To Sponsored Teams’ Charities Through Giving Track

The Bosch Automotive Aftermarket NA Giving Track charitable program has contributed $3,000 in recent donations to its sponsored teams’ specified charities. This month, contributions were earned by drivers from Hendrick Motorsports and Team Penske. Through the Giving Track program, Bosch contributes $1,000 to a team-specified charity each time one of its sponsored drivers scores a 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory.

Contributions were secured by Jimmie Johnson and Joey Logano, who each have earned $2,000 in total contributions for their charities to date.

Jimmie Johnson’s victories on April 9 at the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 and on April 24 at the Food City 500 secured a total of $2,000 for the Hendrick Family Foundation, which encourages people to work together to transform the lives of those in need and have a meaningful impact on communities.

Joey Logano’s win on April 30 at the Toyota Owners 400 earned $1,000 for the Joey Logano Foundation, which invests in organizations offering second chances to children and young adults during times of crisis, and works to inspire others to live a life of generosity.

“Bosch Giving Track contributions earned by sponsored drivers including Jimmie and Joey benefit organizations with causes important to them personally and the motorsports community as a whole,” said Tony Pauly, director of advertising and brand management for Robert Bosch LLC, Automotive Aftermarket NA. “Both on the track and off, Bosch continues to support its sponsored teams including Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, Joe Gibbs Racing and Richard Childress Racing.”

Bosch involvement in motorsports dates back to the early 1900s, and it has been equipping NASCAR teams with parts and technical advice since 1991. In 2012, when NASCAR made the move from carbureted engines to more efficient fuel-injected engines, Bosch became the sport’s exclusive oxygen sensor supplier. Bosch is now the technical partner for gasoline components including oxygen sensors, fuel injectors and fuel pumps.