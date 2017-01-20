Share Tweet Distribution Automotive Parts Headquarters Presents Outstanding Supplier Awards Share Tweet Heavy Duty DENSO Partners With CDTi On New Line Of PowerEdge Heavy-Duty OE Replacement Emissions Control Products Share Tweet Manufacturing Wagner Introduces New LongLife HD Lamps Offering Longer Service In Trucking, Utility And Municipal Vehicle And Automotive Applications Share Tweet Manufacturing PPG Products Earn Good Housekeeping Seal Share Tweet Association Auto Care Association To Host D.C. Legislative Summit On Oct. 3-4 Share Tweet Heavy Duty Dana Introduces New Aftermarket E-commerce Site Connecting Service Technicians With Distributors Share Tweet Legislative Senate Joins House In Support Of RPM Act Of 2017 Share Tweet Association Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Names Penray As Exclusive Supplier For Private-Label Aerosol Service Chemicals Latest Executive Interviews AMN Executive Interview With John Casanova, President Of NovaPacific Inc. by Amy Antenora AMN Executive Interview With Enrico Manuele, Robert Bosch LLC Automotive Aftermarket Regional President North America by Amy Antenora AMN Executive Interview With Daniel Ninivaggi, CEO, Federal-Mogul Motorparts by Amy Antenora Share Tweet Personnel Motovicity Promotes Brett Kinsfather To Vice President Of Sales And Marketing Share Tweet Manufacturing SMP Releases 242 New Parts For Standard, Intermotor Brands Share Tweet Global New Global Business Professor Platform Aims To Help Auto Industry Professional Accelerate Expertise Share Tweet Manufacturing Raybestos Adds New Import Coverage To Master Cylinder Line Share Tweet Personnel PPG Appoints Morales As Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer Share Tweet Manufacturing CRP Industries Receives 2017 WorldatWork Seal Of Distinction For Employee Engagement Share Tweet Distribution Advanced Measurement Systems Launches New Look For Website Share Tweet Association ATMC Announces New Officers And Directors For 2017