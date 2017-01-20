Share Tweet Opinion Guest Commentary: Time To Take Notice Share Tweet Financial Icahn Enterprises Completes Tender Offer In First Step Of Federal-Mogul Acquisition Share Tweet Financial PPG Reports 4th Quarter, Full-Year 2016 Financial Results Share Tweet Association Auto Care Association Launches New Advocacy Website Share Tweet Personnel Glen De Vos Named Delphi Chief Technology Officer, Senior Vice President Share Tweet Association SEMA Data Co-op Upgrades Product Standards Share Tweet Manufacturing Continental Elite RPM Club Announces 2016 Grand-Prize Winner Share Tweet Personnel HDA Truck Pride Appoints New Vice President Of Product Management And New Business Development Manager Latest Executive Interviews AMN Executive Interview With John Casanova, President Of NovaPacific Inc. by Amy Antenora AMN Executive Interview With Enrico Manuele, Robert Bosch LLC Automotive Aftermarket Regional President North America by Amy Antenora AMN Executive Interview With Daniel Ninivaggi, CEO, Federal-Mogul Motorparts by Amy Antenora Share Tweet Manufacturing Gates Introduces New International Thread Identification Kit Share Tweet Service And Repair Sears Auto Center Joins myCarfax Service Shop Program Share Tweet Event Coverage Early Bird Pricing Ends Today For Women In Auto Care’s 2017 Winter Leadership Conference Share Tweet Association AASA Opens The Dialogue On ‘The New Aftermarket Reality: Putting The Puzzle Together’ Share Tweet Performance Advance Auto Parts To Serve As Entitlement Partner For ‘The Clash’ Share Tweet Manufacturing Bower Announces Transmission Kit Release Share Tweet Distribution Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announce Robert Bosch As 2016 Channel Partner Of The Year Share Tweet Legislative NHTSA Publishes Notice Of Proposed Rulemaking On V2V Communications