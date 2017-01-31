Ford Launches First New Brand In 50 Years

The Ford Customer Service Division (FCSD) has launched the new Omnicraft brand, the automaker’s first new brand in 50 years.

Adding Omnicraft to Ford’s family of parts line to also cover non-Ford vehicles means an improved customer experience through competitive pricing, quality and convenience, the company says. “Omnicraft is a significant benefit to any vehicle owner who needs parts or to have their vehicle serviced,” said Frederiek Toney, president, Global Ford Customer Service Division. “Now, owners of non-Ford vehicles have access to quality parts at a competitive price, backed by Ford and installed by Ford’s world-class certified technicians.”

Ford says it focused on developing the most commonly requested parts at a competitive price. Initial offerings include oil filters, brake pads and rotors, loaded struts, and starters and alternators.

“Today, 1,500 parts numbers are available with plans to eventually reach approximately 30 parts categories and 10,000 parts,” said Toney. “We targeted the most requested parts first to provide our dealers with a solid foundation of inventory.”

Omnicraft parts will initially be available at Ford and Lincoln dealerships and will roll out to other Ford Authorized Distributors throughout 2017.

Ford also offers its Motorcraft complete line of replacement parts for Ford vehicles.