Timothy Bowes Named President For AAM’s Casting Business Unit

American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) has named Timothy Bowes as president – casting. In this role, Bowes will lead AAM’s casting business operations and will report to Michael Simonte, AAM president.

“We are pleased to appoint Tim as president of AAM’s Casting Business Unit,” said David Dauch, AAM chairman and CEO. “Tim’s leadership and manufacturing experience will be of great benefit to our operations as we continue to implement our growth strategies while expanding and diversifying of our customer base and served markets for our casting business.”

Bowes joined AAM in 2015, and previously held the position of senior vice president – strategy and business development. Prior to joining AAM, Bowes held various leadership positions during his nearly 30-year automotive and industrial career managing business operations, strategic opportunities and sales and marketing for multiple organizations, including as CEO and president of Transtar Corp., and president – commercial truck with Meritor.