Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Announces 2017 3rd Quarter Training Schedule

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes recently announced its latest third-quarter 2017 training schedule, outlining the courses taking place nationwide at training sites from July 11 through Sept. 21.

The series is designed to develop and enhance the skills of participants across a variety of courses, from painter certification to color adjustment and blending. These courses address key topics, trends and challenges faced by technicians in a quickly changing workplace. To accommodate various learning styles, courses are offered in a combination of classroom, digital and hands-on settings at various metropolitan Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes training centers.

“Successful careers in this industry are built on continual learning and education,” said Rod Habel, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes director of training operations. “It’s a continually evolving industry that rewards technicians who keep up with trends and best practices.

“These trainings also put a big focus on efficiency,” added Habel. “We want to make clear to participants how a strategic approach to the entire process improves production targets and maintains the highest-quality repair.”

Further details regarding the 2017 third quarter schedule for training centers, dates, specific course descriptions and locations, are: