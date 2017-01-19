CORRECTION: Mike Thompson, CEO of One Stop Parts Source based in Santa Ana, California, clarified that Parts Authority has acquired a single franchise location whose franchise agreement had expired, not the entire One Stop Parts business. Parts Authority has acquired the former One Stop Parts Source franchise location in Riverside, California. One Stop Parts Source still owns and operates six corporate-owned branches in California and four corporate locations in Colorado, with an additional five franchise locations in California.

Parts Authority Inc. recently acquired a former One Stop Parts Source franchise location based in Riverside, California. The deal closed on Friday, Jan. 13, and Parts Authority took over operations beginning on Monday, Jan. 16.

One Stop has been one of the leading aftermarket auto parts distributors in the Riverside area for more than 20 years. Parts Authority says the acquisition gives the company a stronger presence in the marketplace, which will further strengthen its mission to be the leading auto parts supplier in the Inland Empire area of Southern California.

With this acquisition, Parts Authority now has a total of 13 locations in California, three of which are large DCs.