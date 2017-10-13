Service And Repair/MAHLE
MAHLE Service Solutions Introduces ShopPRO Jacks And Lifting Equipment

To supplement its offering of A/C, fluid, diagnostics and nitrogen service equipment, MAHLE Service Solutions has partnered with Gray Manufacturing to offer ShopPRO, a full line of the highest-quality hydraulic and pneumatic equipment for the commercial vehicle market.

The ShopPRO product line includes 12 product categories: air lifts, axle jacks, component lifts, engine stands, fluid handling, forklift jacks, service jacks, shop cranes, shop presses, support stands, vehicle lifts and wheel service equipment. This is the broadest line of lifting equipment in the heavy-duty marketplace made in the U.S.

“Each piece of ShopPRO equipment is made in the USA at Gray’s manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, Missouri and adheres to the high standards promised in the MAHLE guarantee,” said Andreas Huber, general manager, MAHLE Service Solutions, “which includes the assurance of innovation, reliability and product consistency that comes with the Gray Manufacturing name.”

Gray Manufacturing Co. Inc. has been designing, manufacturing and selling lifting equipment since 1952. Gray’s state-of-the-art, vertically integrated, manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, Missouri, utilizes domestic raw materials, manufactures its air motors, hydraulic units, wireless control systems and most every part used in the manufacturing of each product. Each product is built to meet or exceed the ASME PASE 2014 standard. After manufacturing, each part is put through complete testing for rated load and range of motion, providing the customer with the assurance that each jack or lifting device meets the standards of excellence it has always met.

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket Service Solutions and the complete line of ShopPRO products, visit servicesolutions.mahle.com.

