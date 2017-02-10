Fix Auto World Appoints Carl Brabander To Vice President Of Marketing

David Lingham, head of business for Fix Auto World, has announced the appointment of Carl Brabander as vice president of marketing for Fix Auto World, effective immediately.

Since his appointment in 2014 to the role of vice president of marketing for Fix Auto Canada, Brabander ushered in new retail brand standards and a marketing strategy that has tripled brand awareness and firmly established Fix Auto as the No. 1 Canadian brand in collision repair, according to the company. He played an increasingly dual role, also leading Fix Auto’s global marketing strategy. “The speed at which Fix Auto is growing around the world demands strong marketing and operational leadership” said Lingham. “Carl brings the strategic marketing component to help ensure the success of our existing networks, as well as our entry into new markets.”

With the recent appointment of Alexandra Zalec as vice president of marketing for Fix Auto Canada, Brabander will now fully dedicate himself to leading marketing strategy for global master franchisor Fix Auto World. Brabander’s appointment follows a string of recent announcements from Fix Auto World, as it restructures to support the scalable growth of its network around the world.

“Fix Auto represents innovation and success to independent collision repairers worldwide,” said Brabander “and we intend to build and continue to lead as we grow our networks and expand into new markets.”