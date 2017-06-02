Fix Auto World Announces Acquisition Of Global Rights To Novus Glass And Related Brands

Fix Auto World President and CEO Steve Leal has closed the transaction to acquire the global rights of 11 automotive aftermarket companies, including NOVUS Glass and Speedy Glass USA.

By way of the acquisition announced on April 4, Fix Auto World has purchased from the Skidmore Group the assets of Novus Glass Inc., Novus Franchising Inc., Speedy Auto Glass USA Inc., TCGI Australia PTY Ltd., TCGI (Jersey) Ltd., Novus Inc., Windshields.Com Inc., Transamerica Glass Inc., Splashes Auto Spa Inc., Shat R Proof Corp. and Windshield Doctor Canada Ltd. This elevates Fix Auto World’s global numbers to more than 2,000 franchise, retail, repair, affiliate, distribution and manufacturing locations in more than 40 countries around the world.

Leal reaffirmed the impact of this transaction of Fix Auto’s key stakeholders saying, “This is a pivotal moment for our network and for the industry, and cements Fix Auto World’s goals to deliver a comprehensive automotive aftermarket solution. We see great potential to grow our new and existing product lines and we will be elevating the customer experience across aftermarket services. I look forward to leveraging Fix Auto’s proven agility and Novus Glass’ loyal client base and long-standing position in the market to create a complete services solution.”

Beyond the benefits to consumers and opportunities to existing and prospective franchisees, Fix Auto states that this expansion into new lines of business increases its value proposition to insurers and will help fuel partnerships with current and new supply partners around the world.

David Lingham, head of business for Fix Auto World, stressed the strategic development opportunities this acquisition presents, along with the bearing it will have on the global network’s relationships with industry partners, saying, “The reaction from insurers has encouraged us that this acquisition will strengthen our ability to offer more products and services in a seamless way.”

In the medium term, Fix Auto World will be looking to grow brand awareness and distribution channels for its newly acquired brands, while creating added value for the networks.

“It is part of our mission not only to challenge the script and elevate the automotive aftermarket industry to new heights, but also to empower our members and encourage independent repairers around the world who are ready to embrace change and drive forward,” added Leal.