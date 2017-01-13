BorgWarner Presents Baby Borg To 2016 Indianapolis 500 Winner Alexander Rossi

BorgWarner President and CEO James Verrier presented 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi with his first BorgWarner Championship Driver’s Trophy during the Automotive News World Congress in Detroit. Rossi accepted the “Baby Borg,” which sports a duplicate of the sterling silver image displayed on the full-size Borg-Warner Trophy. He is the first American rookie to win the Indianapolis 500 since Louis Meyer in 1928. BorgWarner Championship Team Owner’s trophies also were presented to Andretti Herta Autosport owners Michael Andretti and Bryan Herta. This is Andretti’s fourth and Herta’s second team owner’s trophy.

“The 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 was an exhilarating competition won with a patient, determined strategy and intent focus on the finish line,” said Verrier. “On behalf of everyone at BorgWarner, we are pleased to present these trophies as symbols of your commitment to excellence. Congratulations on your 2016 victory!”

“The Baby Borg is something I will take home to remember my Indianapolis 500 win forever,” said Rossi. “To be represented throughout history on the Borg-Warner Trophy with all of the past winners is a huge honor. Winning the 100th Indy 500 is something I am very proud of. Hopefully, I can do it again in 2017!”

BorgWarner is a platinum-level sponsor of the 41st Automotive News World Congress, an annual event where leading automotive executives gather to discuss challenges and trends in the industry.

The Borg-Warner Trophy

First presented in 1936, the Borg-Warner trophy features the image of every Indianapolis 500 winner sculpted in sterling silver as a tribute to more than 100 years of racing history. Since the trophy stands over 5 feet tall and weighs more than 100 lbs., it remains on display at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, making special appearances during events such as the presentation of the driver’s and team owner’s trophies at the Automotive News World Congress.