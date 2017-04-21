Personnel/Amalie
April 21, 2017 11:51 am

Amalie Oil Co. Hires New Regional Manager For The US Central Area

Paul McCoy has been hired as Amalie Oil Co.’s new regional manager for Amalie’s U. S. Central Region.

McCoy began his lubricants career in Kansas City 35 years ago as a sales representative for Pennzoil Motor Oil. During his 25-plus years with Pennzoil, Pennzoil-Quaker State and most recently Shell Lubricants, McCoy held various positions including sales representative, district manager and area sales manager. McCoy managed both distributor and direct company operations during his long career. After leaving Shell, McCoy worked as an automotive and industrial products sales manager for a local lubricants distributor and most recently held the position as regional sales manager for a private label motor oil manufacturer.

McCoy holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics from Missouri Valley College, where he graduated cum laude.

