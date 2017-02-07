WAI Expands Coverage For Starters And Alternators

WAI, a leading manufacturing, sourcing and distribution company of rotating electrical, ignition and engine management products, has expanded its coverage for starters and alternators.

WAI introduced 108 automotive units, which cover over 27 million vehicles in operation. The company says this depth of coverage brands WAI as one of the largest suppliers of 100 percent new automotive coverage in North America.

WAI’s 100-percent new automotive units provide the automotive aftermarket with ready-to-install, quality starters and alternators guaranteed and tested to OEM specifications. The company says its alternators are thoroughly tested for output current at idle and full-load RPMs. Starters provide RPM, torque, voltage and solenoid performance. Validation testing includes endurance, humidity, power thermal cycling, vibration, salt spray and thermal shock.

Carlos Rodriguez, global product manager, said, “WAI provides the best product at the best price. Our line of 100 percent new automotive starters and alternators are competitively priced to provide savings to you and your customers while delivering top quality.”

For a complete listing of these new products, contact your WAI sales representative toll-free at 800-877-3340 or visitwaiglobal.com.