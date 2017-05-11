University Of The Aftermarket Opens Registration For 2017-‘18 Leadership 2.0 Class

The University of the Aftermarket, an operating unit of Northwood University, has officially opened registration for the next Leadership 2.0 class, which begins Aug. 6-11, 2017, at the university’s campus in Midland, Michigan. The second session will be held March 11-16, 2018. Participants must attend both sessions.

Leadership 2.0 is a post-graduate style leadership and business skills education program designed to promote the development of the next generation of aftermarket leaders. In addition to the two week-long classroom segments – which feature lectures, roundtable discussions, networking sessions and team research and problem-solving activities – participants work off-site to develop and present team research projects covering key industry challenges. Featured presenters include leading aftermarket executives and faculty from Northwood University’s DeVos Graduate School of Management. The class size is limited so those interested are encouraged to register early as the class is a sell-out every year.

The program is designed for early-to-mid-career, management-track, high-potential aftermarket professionals in all market segments. Program participants include a mix of aftermarket professionals from manufacturing, retail/wholesale stores, program distribution, warehouses, service dealers, associations and other industry segments allied to the auto care industry. This collaborative mix of industry levels is unique in the industry and adds to the educational experience.

The cost of the two-week program is $6,250 and includes tuition, class materials and meals. More information and registration details are available at universityoftheaftermarket.com (click “Course Calendar”) or call 800-551-2882.

Participants receive 7.0 CEUs toward their Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP) or Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional (MAAP) designations.