University Of The Aftermarket, Auto Care Association To Host ACES & PIES Training Seminar

The University of the Aftermarket, in partnership with the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Content Managers Association (ACPN), will host a two-day seminar on the implementation and management of automotive catalog and product information standards. The program will be held July 18-19 in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

The program was developed for catalog managers and product information professionals who would like to sharpen their knowledge and management of the industry data standards, ACES and PIES. Seminar topics will include:

ACES Topics:

Understanding the role and value of an aftermarket data standards detailed explanation of the Auto Care database structure

Getting started with a catalog data management plan

Planning and consideration for pillars of Product Information Management (PIM)

Building the foundation – Brand, Match, ACES, Attributes, exercises and web browsing

Understanding the ACES documentation and rules

Database examples, mapping exercise and file exchange

Working with the Vehicle Configuration Database (VCdb)

PIES Topics:

Understanding PIES documentation and rules

Best practices in digital assets and market copy

Working with product attributes

Applying the standard to increasing sales

Participants will receive 1.0 CEUs toward completion of their Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP) or Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional (MAAP) designations. In addition, this course fulfills the “ACES & PIES” training requirement for the Automotive Content Professional (ACP) designation.

Instruction for this seminar will make extensive use of web-based content and live data exercises. Attendees are required to bring a laptop, tablet or other wireless Internet-capable device. All materials will be electronic and web exercises will have students taking the first steps toward standards compliance before they leave the seminar. Instruction will be led by leaders from the Auto Care Association Technology Standards Committee and principal architects of the industry standards.

Registration is available at the University of the Aftermarket website, universityoftheaftermarket.com. Click “Course Calendar” and scroll down to the July 18-19 Aftermarket Data Standards registration link. The registration fee is $725 for Auto Care Association or ACPN members and $850 for non-members.