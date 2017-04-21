Timken Earns Recognition As John Deere ‘Partner-Level Supplier’ And Hall Of Fame Supplier

The Timken Co. has earned recognition for the fifth consecutive year as a partner-level supplier for 2016 and was inducted into the Supplier Hall of Fame in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program.

Hall of Fame status is given after a supplier attains a partner-level rating for five consecutive years. The partner-level status is Deere & Co.’s highest supplier rating. The North Canton, Ohio-based company was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality, as well as its commitment to continuous improvement. Company representatives accepted the recognition during formal ceremonies held recently in Bettendorf, Iowa.

The Timken Co. supplies bearings and power transmission components to multiple John Deere operations around the world.

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

“We are honored to receive this award from John Deere,” said Brian Ruel, vice president, Americas. “With John Deere, as with all our customers, we take great pride in continuously striving to improve our performance and differentiate ourselves to meet the needs of customers. Knowing that our customers appreciate the extra effort we’ve put into meeting their needs is always gratifying.”