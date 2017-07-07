Service King Continues Colorado Growth, Partners With Five Star Collision  

Service King Collision Repair Centers, announced it has added its seventh Colorado location. The announcement comes as the company finalized a deal to partner with Five Star Collision Center Inc., a 22,000-square-foot repair center located in Thornton, Colorado.

As part of the deal, Five Star Collision Center will begin operating as Service King, effective immediately.

“This is another proud step in Service King’s recent growth across Colorado,” said Clayton Geisendorff, Service King market director. “We continue to partner with the industry’s top repair centers in an effort to deliver upon Service King’s promise of superior collision repair service backed by a lifetime guarantee. Five Star Collision Center and its team certainly succeed in delivering high-quality service, and we look forward to a successful partnership together.”

The deal marks Service King’s second in Colorado this year as the organization operates 325 high-quality collision repair centers in 24 states across the U.S. The organization expects to continue its national expansion through its strategic growth initiative.

“The entire Five Star Collision Center team is proud to join the Service King family,” said John Santistevan, previous owner of Five Star Collision. “Our customers and teammates have built Five Star Collision into what it is today. The support and resources provided by this partnership will only enhance the overall experience we are able to provide. We look forward to a very bright future under the Service King name.”

Santistevan founded Five Star Collision Center in 2000 and the business quickly earned a reputation for superior customer service and high-quality repairs.