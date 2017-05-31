SEMA Announces Board Of Directors Election Results

Tim Martin from K&N Engineering has been elected the chairman-elect of SEMA and will help the SEMA board of directors lead the association for the 2017-’19 term. Martin fills the position held for the past two years by Wade Kawasaki of The Coker Group. Kawasaki will begin serving his term as chairman in July. James Lawrence from Power Automedia also was voted into the SEMA board of directors, and Greg Adler from Transamerican Auto Parts was re-elected and will serve another term.

SEMA board members are industry representatives who volunteer their time to lead and guide the association. They are elected by all SEMA-member companies and represent the key membership categories: manufacturers, distributors/retailers, manufacturer reps and services.

The entire 2017-’18 SEMA board of directors will be honored and recognized during the SEMA Installation and Gala in July. At the same time, current SEMA immediate past-chair/secretary Nate Shelton will be concluding his volunteer term and honored for his service and contributions. The event also will feature a special tribute to the 2017 SEMA Hall of Fame inductees: GiGi Carleton, Doug Evans and Barry Meguiar.