Robert Bosch Venture Capital Invests In TetraVue, Leader In 3-D LIDAR Technology

Robert Bosch Venture Capital (RBVC), the corporate venture capital company of the Bosch group, has completed an investment in TetraVue, a leader in ultra-high resolution 3-D data and imagery, which will help enhance the capabilities of automated vehicles.

Bosch says this investment adds to the growing Robert Bosch Venture Capital portfolio of companies in the field of sensors and software for automated vehicles. “We are excited to have TetraVue as a strategic extension of our portfolio, which also contains companies, such as AIMotive and Chronocam,” said Dr. Ingo Ramesohl, managing director at RBVC.

“We are thrilled to have RBVC as a lead investor and partner,” said Paul Banks, founder and president of TetraVue. “Their expertise and knowledge of all the key players across the ecosystem has already benefited Tetravue with customer, supplier and investor access.”

TetraVue’s Disruptive Technology to Enable Bosch Automated Systems

TetraVue’s technology helps to address the challenges associated with automated vehicles encountering unexpected and dangerous obstacles during operation. Bosch is dedicated to enhancing the development of the automated car industry, and the company says TetraVue’s technology can support Bosch in its quest to be a leader in defining the future of this emerging market segment. “TetraVue appears unparalleled to other existing technologies in the three-dimensional flash LIDAR space. We see its technology as being key to the enhancement and development of the automated car industry, which will be the future of transportation as we know it,” said Bosch Ventures Managing Director Luis Llovera.

“Light Slicer” Technology

TetraVue’s core technology differentiation is its patented “light slicer” technology, which uses time and distance measurements in order to find optical intensities using standard CMOS sensors. The company’s approach yields many benefits, including higher reliability to meet automotive requirements, low latency and ability to produce ultra-high resolution images for a wider range of distances at a lower cost, according to Bosch.