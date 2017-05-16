RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels Named To Entrepreneur’s ‘Best Of The Best’ Franchises List

RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels (RNR), a fast-growing tire and custom wheel franchise, was recently named to Entrepreneur magazine’s “Best of the Best” Franchises List. The list, which recognizes the elite companies that ranked at the top of their industry categories in Entrepreneur’s 2017 Franchise 500 ranking, further validates the strength of the brands that continue to stand out in the competitive and evolving franchise world.

Based on a comprehensive evaluation of more than 150 data points, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 recognized RNR earlier this year for its exceptional performance in areas of cost and fees, size and growth, franchise support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. The list serves as a superior competitive measure for franchisors as well as a primary research tool for entrepreneurs seeking established franchise concepts with proven systems and results.

“It is a true honor to be recognized by Entrepreneur magazine on its ‘Best of the Best’ franchise list,” said Larry Sutton, founder and president of RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels. “This ranking is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our corporate support team but more importantly, the passion and drive of our franchisees – all of whom are deeply committed to bringing affordable top notch tires and custom wheels to consumers across America.”

RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry. With its convenient, no hassle payment plans that fit each client’s budget, RNR says it offers and professionally installs high-quality tires and custom wheels to a growing underserved market. RNR has established a business model that allows clients to pay off name-brand tires and wheels on a weekly or monthly plan that is affordable to them.

Founded in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has since grown to almost 100 locations in 22 states. The brand has experienced significant organic growth with 16 franchisees operating 86 locations, and over the past 29 months, RNR has opened 29 locations. The brand looks to continue its expansion across the county and is seeking additional qualified multi-unit franchisees in New York, Arizona, Colorado and West Virginia, among other states. With a corporate culture that allows franchisees to have a high degree of entrepreneurial freedom and a proven record of same-store revenue growth for three consecutive years, RNR offers numerous benefits for prospective franchisees.

To view the full Best of the Best ranking, visit entrepreneur.com/article/292717. For more information about RNR, visit RNRfranchise.com.