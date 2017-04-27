Service And Repair/Repairify
April 27, 2017 1:42 pm

Repairify Inc., Parent Company Of asTech, Expands Again, Opens New, Larger Headquarters

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Automotive Distribution Network’s National Advisory Council Tours KYB Plant During Spring Meeting

DENSO Announces New Director Of Americas Operations

Fast Undercar Holds Annual Franchise Meeting Under The Wings Of Air Force One

MacKay & Co. Adds Director Of Market Strategy And Sales

Spectra Premium Receives Top Honor From Uni-Select

AAM's Next Generation EcoTrac Increases Fuel Economy, Decreases Packaging Size

CVSN Adds Westrans To Its Member List

DEI Announces New Manufacturer Representation For Boom Mat For The 12 Volt Market

CIF Elects 2 New Trustees To Continue Initiatives

ididit Partners With Classic Instruments For Special Promotion

 

Repairify, makers of the asTech device, has opened new headquarters this month in Plano, Texas. The 21,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility features a dedicated training and research area along with expanded space for additional master technicians. The new office, which is three times larger than the previous location, is in addition to the company’s existing operation in Jacksonville, Florida, and will allow for growth as the company continues the roll-out of its next generation asTech device along with its expansion into mobile vehicle electronic services.

Doug Kelly, CEO said, “We expect our rapid growth to continue, especially as we add capability to perform vehicle electronic and airbag services locally. Although we can perform a great deal of work remotely, to be a true automotive service business you need to provide trained technicians at the vehicle when needed.”

Kelly added, “Providing larger repair shops on-site technicians with the recent acquisition of select mobile diagnostic services business in key markets, will help ensure our customers can stay ahead of the ever changing automobile.”

Show Full Article