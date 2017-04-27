Repairify Inc., Parent Company Of asTech, Expands Again, Opens New, Larger Headquarters

Repairify, makers of the asTech device, has opened new headquarters this month in Plano, Texas. The 21,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility features a dedicated training and research area along with expanded space for additional master technicians. The new office, which is three times larger than the previous location, is in addition to the company’s existing operation in Jacksonville, Florida, and will allow for growth as the company continues the roll-out of its next generation asTech device along with its expansion into mobile vehicle electronic services.

Doug Kelly, CEO said, “We expect our rapid growth to continue, especially as we add capability to perform vehicle electronic and airbag services locally. Although we can perform a great deal of work remotely, to be a true automotive service business you need to provide trained technicians at the vehicle when needed.”

Kelly added, “Providing larger repair shops on-site technicians with the recent acquisition of select mobile diagnostic services business in key markets, will help ensure our customers can stay ahead of the ever changing automobile.”