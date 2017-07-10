Service And Repair/Repairify
July 10, 2017 12:02 pm

Repairify Inc., Parent Company Of asTech, Acquires One Stop Mobile Solutions

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

Repairify Inc., owners of the patented asTech device, completed its acquisition of One Stop Mobile Solutions Inc. One Stop provides mobile electrical automotive diagnostic services in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and will continue operating under the asTech brand. Repairify says the addition of One Stop will complement the company’s current staff of field technicians already operating in other parts of Texas, as well as in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Ohio.

Charlie Copeland, owner of One Stop said, “The decision to join asTech made sense given the investment needed to repair today’s vehicle electronic systems. Vehicles are becoming so complex, smaller companies will not be able to keep up without the help of an organization like asTech.”

Copeland will be assuming the role of Dallas-Fort Worth market manager, overseeing the company’s expansion in the DFW Metroplex.  

Repairify CEO Doug Kelly added, “Charlie and his wife Kami, built a great business and we are so excited they decided to join forces. We remain focused on providing our customers a complete diagnostic and service solution. Combining our remote service with quality mobile diagnostic services in key markets, will help ensure our customers can stay ahead of the ever-changing automobile.”

