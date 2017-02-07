Personnel/NUCAP
February 7, 2017 11:38 am

NUCAP Hires New Vice President For Global Initiatives

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

Nucap - Parimal ModyParimal Mody will take over as global vice president of technology at NUCAP Industries.

Mody will report directly to NUCAP CEO, Montu Khokhar, and will be responsible for the development and management of global initiatives for NUCAP’s existing brake products and new brake technologies, and for implementations of Grip Metal technologies into relevant industries, Nucap said.

“Parimal’s addition is very timely,” said Khokhar. “NUCAP has experienced a significant jump in technology and development partnerships over the past 18 months, all driving the implementation of new standards and processes in product manufacturing, on-vehicle performance, and product safety. Parimal’s history and skills make him the ideal resource to manage these critical initiatives going forward.”

Prior to joining NUCAP, Mody worked in automotive friction material development and manufacturing, foundation brake engineering and testing and systems design.

