NTN Realigns Automotive Aftermarket Sales Organization

NTN, the parent company of BCA Bearings, has announced the promotion of Kevin Judge to vice president of sales and marketing, automotive aftermarket. Judge will lead the entirety of the NTN auto aftermarket sales and marketing business unit and report directly to Pete Eich, president, NTN Bearing Corp. of America.

In his new position, Judge will oversee all sales and marketing efforts supporting NTN’s automotive aftermarket business unit, including the BCA wheel bearing line and Bower heavy-duty products.

“Kevin’s name is ubiquitous with the automotive aftermarket,” said Eich. “His wealth of experience leading sales and marketing organizations will be critical as he continues to drive the growth of our aftermarket business unit.”

Judge joined NTN in 2015 as the Eastern regional sales manager before being promoted to director of marketing, automotive. Prior to that, he spent time in a number of leadership roles at Tenneco, Brake Parts Inc and Fras-le.