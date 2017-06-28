NPW Bolsters Purchasing And Merchandising Team With Addition Of Industry Veteran John Simmons

National Performance Warehouse (NPW) President and CEO Larry Pacey has tapped industry veteran, John Simmons, to enhance the NPW Purchasing Group. Simmons brings with him a wide range of experience in the traditional, performance and truck accessories categories.

Simmons previously held positions as the corporate merchandise manager for Whitlock/WSR Corp.; president of Vehicle Specialties Inc. (VSI) through 2014 and until recently was VSI/Meyers operations manager with Meyer Distributing’s acquisition of VSI. Pacey says Simmons experience in operations, inventory management, vendor negotiations, multi location coordination and store operations at all levels makes him an ideal choice to enhance the purchasing performance in many areas.

In addition to business acumen, Simmons has been involved in various industry associations and groups. In 1988, he was awarded the prestigious Auto Merchandising News “Man of the Year Award” in 1988.

Larry Pacey had this to say of Simmons’ appointment, “It is difficult to find people with experience in any one category. And here we have a person who has it in several. We were lucky to find John who has the grassroots origins of standing behind a parts counter as an auto parts store manager for Whitlock, to heading an industry-leading performance company like VSI. He is well-known around the industry and we are confident his range of experience will enhance our team. We are glad to have him working with us here in Miami.”

Simmons began working out of NPW headquarters on June 26.