Nagy’s Collision Centers Announces 2017 Leadership Symposium Speakers

From BodyShop Business

Nagy’s Collision Centers has announced the speakers for its third annual Leadership Symposium, which will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the University of Akron Wayne College in the Student Life Building.

This year’s theme is “A Fresh Look at the Basics,” with the event focusing on all levels of leadership/management from the top down and bottom up.

The 2017 Leadership Symposium will have five sessions. Session one will focus on vision with speaker Jon Sommer from Career Direct; session two will focus on communication with speaker Rodd Welker from Eagle

Advisor Group; session three will focus on motivation with speaker Mike McFarren from Spiritual Leadership Inc.; session four will focus on execution with speaker Tammy Hoffman from Seaman Corporation; session five will be a panel discussion with the speakers including a Q & A facilitated by Marc Harvey from CSB to end the day.

Cost for the event is $95 per person or $75 per person for groups of three or more. Over the past three years, Nagy’s has seen a 20 percent increase in attendance as many local companies see the value in this leadership training with their group or team.

For more information about the Leadership Symposium or to register, click here.