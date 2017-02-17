Jason Robinson Joins MAS Industries As Regional Sales Manager

MAS Industries, a North America-based manufacturer of premium chassis parts and control arms, has announced the addition of Jason Robinson as regional sales manager.

An automotive aftermarket and heavy industry veteran, Robinson brings with him 15 years of experience working with Spectra Premium, Grant Brothers Sales and, most recently, Ancra Canada as regional sales manager.

“Jason adds his Canadian automotive aftermarket experience to our Canadian sales team. Based in Ontario, he will be able to support the extensive growth in this important market,” said Mark Nasra, director of sales – Canada, MAS Industries.