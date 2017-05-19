IPC Shanghai Distribution Secures ISO 9001:2008 Certification

IPC Shanghai Distribution Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of IPC Global Solutions, has successfully secured ISO 9001:2008 registration. The certification audit was conducted by Shanghai ICAS and is effective beginning April 10. The certification is effective for three years. This marks the first IPC subsidiary to become ISO certified. Combined with IPC’s U.S. operation, all IPC-owned sites are now in compliance with the ISO 9001:2008 standard.

“We’ve been operating our wholly owned facility in China since 2010 and this year we are celebrating a major accomplishment in ISO 9001:2008 certification” said Mike Kennedy, IPC’s president. “It’s a testament to the maturity and professionalism of the operation we have built and we are proud of the commitment our local staff have made to prioritize quality and the experience of our customers in all they do.”

“ISO is a way of life at IPC,” added Kennedy. “It is the backbone of the customer satisfaction organization we have built. Now extending beyond our headquarters and into our global operations we can deliver on the same commitment to customer satisfaction around the world.”

IPC Global Solutions, headquartered in Taunton, Massachusetts, is a leader in the private label filter and wiper blade business. With a 35-year heritage of supporting the very best names in the aftermarket, IPC says it has built its success on delivering quality and service to customers all around the world. IPC is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company with distribution facilities in Taunton; St. Louis; Los Angeles; Brownsville, Texas; and Shanghai.