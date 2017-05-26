Inland Truck Parts & Service Expands To San Antonio

Inland Truck Parts & Service has expanded its presence in Texas with its recent acquisition of Complete Gear Services Inc. in San Antonio. The new location becomes Inland’s sixth in the state of Texas, complementing stores in Irving, Ft. Worth, Denton, Austin and Lubbock.

“This acquisition expands our footprint farther south in Texas and allows us to gain direct access to the busy I-10 corridor,” said President and CEO Greg Klein. “It also allows us to add a location with more than 25 years of local experience and hands-on expertise.”

The new Inland store is located at 8957 I-10 East in Converse, Texas, where Complete Gear has served the area since 1992 with a solid parts and service business including specialization in the ready-mix industry. Inland is currently in the process of acquiring land to build a brand-new facility to expand the store’s capacity and capabilities.

“We’re excited to introduce Inland to San Antonio,” said General Manager Oscar Melendez. “The culture of employee ownership is great for taking care of customers. And Inland’s track record for investing in new facilities, tools and training will continue to make us even better at what we do.”

Established in 1944, Inland Truck Parts & Service is celebrating its 73rd year of performance at 31 locations in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming. As a 100 percent employee-owned company, Inland emphasizes responsive customer service and local decision-making.