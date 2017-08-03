Hercules Tires Launches New Website

Hercules Tires has announced the launch of its new website. Designed with the goal of increasing its usefulness for consumers as well as being mobile responsive, the website aims to help drivers find the right tire and locate a Hercules dealer quickly and easily from their computers, tablets or smartphones.

The new website has a fresh design, improved functionality and enhanced content for the consumer, including:

Tire performance ratings that allow users to compare Hercules’ products

Testimonials from Hercules’ customers

Information about each tire’s protection policy

A support section with advice on how to maximize a tire’s safety and performance

“We are excited about our new website and the robust information it provides for consumers, as well as our dealers and the media,” said Suzanne Mitchell, manager, brand development, for Hercules. “We always want drivers to feel confident about their purchase and believe the new site will really help to do that. It’s accessible, informative and full of helpful tools and resources.”

The Hercules website will be updated routinely with news of product launches, up-to-date dealer information, new size additions and videos, and includes live feeds from Hercules’ social media channels.

“Our new website is part of an overall move toward understanding and improving the consumer experience,” said Jedd Emans, vice president of marketing for Hercules. “Whether you are looking for protection policies or a Hercules dealer location, we want the information you are seeking to be found easily, with all the details to make your next step a fully informed one.”

Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website at herculestire.com.