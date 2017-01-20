HDA Truck Pride Appoints New Vice President Of Product Management And New Business Development Manager

HDA Truck Pride has announced the appointment of Tom Kennedy as vice president of product management, and Mike Copeland as business development manager, Western Region. Reporting to Bill Burns, chief operating officer, Kennedy will lead the product category management initiative focused on targeted growth through category and product line expansion, and Copeland will focus on organic and inorganic growth with members and end-users throughout the Western U.S. and Canada, reporting to Tom Tecklenburg, chief commercial officer.

Kennedy joins the HDA Truck Pride team with more than 30 years of experience in the aftermarket industry. Most recently, Kennedy worked in product management at O’Reilly Auto Parts as a director of hard parts for more than five years. Prior to that, Kennedy spent five years at Advance Auto Parts as a product manager of back room lines. He also served in management roles at both Precisionaire Filtration and 16 years with Discount Auto Parts.

Kennedy’s extensive knowledge of product category management coupled with his vast knowledge of data warehouse management brings exponential value to the HDA Truck Pride team, according to the company. His responsibilities will focus on targeted growth through category clarification, expansion and approach within brakes, driveline, engine, lighting, steering and wheel end.

“We’re pleased to have Tom join our team,” said Burns. “He has a wealth of knowledge specialized in product management and supplier negotiations. His expertise will be an asset to our product management team and HDA Truck Pride overall.”

Copeland most recently served as Western regional manager with Webb Wheel Products. He spent 6 years as the Western regional manager, Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket, The Timken Co. He also worked in the industrial sales division of Timken as strategic accounts manager, Paper and Forest Products Industry. Prior to that, Copeland worked at Garlock Sealing Technologies and The Boeing Co. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and served seven years in the U.S. Army, as a captain in air defense artillery.

“We’re excited to have Mike on the sales team. His industry experience and persistent personality will bring tremendous value to our members,” said Tecklenburg. “Mike is well-equipped to drive growth with both our membership and the end users.”