Genuine Parts Co. Announces Executive Officer Changes

Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) has announced that Thomas Gallagher, executive chairman of GPC, has informed the board of directors of his decision to retire as an executive officer and employee of the company, effective June 30. Gallagher will continue to serve as non-executive chairman of the Board following his retirement.

Paul Donahue, president and CEO of Genuine Parts Co., commented, “On behalf of the entire organization, we want to thank Tom for his 47 years of dedicated service to the company. Tom positively influenced every aspect of the organization during his exceptional career, and his leadership as president from 1990 to January 2012 and as CEO from 2004 to May 2016 guided our significant growth over this period. We are forever grateful for his many contributions to the company and we wish him the very best for the future.”

Donahue added, “Tom has also served as our chairman since 2005, and we look forward to his continued counsel as non-executive chairman following his retirement.”

In addition, GPC’s board of directors has elected Sidney Jones to the position of senior vice president of investor relations. Jones has been with the company for 27 years and was previously vice president of investor relations.

Donahue commented, “Sid has successfully led our investor relations efforts since 2003 and is well deserving of this expanded leadership role. He has distinguished himself with his broad financial and business knowledge and communicates our company’s message to both internal and external parties with critical insight and understanding. We look forward to his many future contributions.”