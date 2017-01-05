Gentex Names VOXX Electronics Exclusive Distributor Of Its New Aftermarket Full Display Mirror

Gentex Corp., the Zeeland, Michigan-based manufacturer of automotive automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, dimmable aircraft windows and fire protection products, has signed an agreement with VOXX Electronics Corp. that gives VOXX exclusive distribution rights to Gentex’s new aftermarket full display mirror. In addition, the agreement allows VOXX to distribute a full complement of Gentex’s automatic-dimming mirrors and related technologies.

The FDM is an intelligent rear vision system that optimizes the vehicle’s rearward view. It consists of a mirror-borne LCD and a custom, Gentex-designed camera engineered specifically for automotive vision. The mirror features bi-modal functionality. In mirror mode, the product functions as a standard automatic-dimming rearview mirror, but with the flip of a lever, the mirror enters display mode, and a clear, bright, LCD display appears through the mirror’s reflective surface, providing a wide, unobstructed rearward view, according to the company.

“VOXX is an automotive electronics and distribution powerhouse, and we look forward to working with them to meet the aftermarket demand for our growing list of automotive vision and car connectivity features,” said Gentex Senior Vice President Steve Downing.

The aftermarket FDM will be available in the first quarter of 2017 and will ship with a complete installation kit, consisting of the mirror, camera, cables and wire harnesses, and several bracket options for mounting the camera to the rear window.

The system meets current U.S. mirror regulations and is FMVSS-111-compliant.

“Although we’re primarily a Tier 1 auto supplier, [this] announcement reinforces our philosophy of ensuring a strong aftermarket presence,” said Downing. “Along those lines, it’s important to note that our standard product lineup will still be available through MITO Corp., a long-time Gentex distribution partner.”

For more information about the Gentex Aftermarket FDM, visit voxxelectronics.com.