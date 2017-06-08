Service And Repair/Federal-Mogul
June 8, 2017 12:20 pm

Federal-Mogul Motorparts Launches Free ‘Garage Forum’ Online Community For Professional Technicians And Shop Owners



Automotive service professionals now have a free new online community where they can share technical tips, and ask for and offer advice on difficult diagnostic and repair challenges: the “Garage Forum” from Federal-Mogul Motorparts.

Available at FMGarageForum.com, Garage Forum is designed to serve as a comprehensive online meeting place where automotive professionals can exchange ideas, gain insight into emerging vehicle technology trends and share their experiences covering virtually any vehicle repair, the company says. The forum includes 12 primary topic categories – Braking, Driveability, Driveline, Electrical, Engine, Exhaust, Filters/Chemicals/Fuels, HVAC, Sealing, Steering and Suspension, Tools and Equipment, and Visibility. Each category is further segmented into as many as 12 additional topic areas to help community members gain the greatest benefit from each visit. Users also can search for any specific discussion or repair topic by entering a few keywords.

“Professional technicians are the lifeblood of the auto care industry, and Garage Forum is designed to be a valuable resource they can rely on for help with any repair or other technical topic,” said Jessica Wynn, global director, digital marketing and strategy, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “This powerful new online platform is all about supporting the daily success of front-line automotive service professionals.”

To further underscore its commitment to technicians, Federal-Mogul Motorparts is offering additional benefits to professionals who utilize the new forum. Participants automatically earn points in the company’s Garage Rewards loyalty program simply by joining the Garage Forum community, and earn additional points for their first discussion review and response and ongoing participation. Bonuses are awarded to those who begin “Hot Topic” discussions, qualify as Top Contributors and achieve Elite Tech status based on a variety of criteria, including forum engagement. These points can then be used toward gear, training and other rewards.

For more information and to join the free new Garage Forum online community, visit FMGarageForum.com.

