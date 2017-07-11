Federal-Mogul Motorparts Addresses Automotive Technician Shortage With Latest Round Of Garage Gurus Scholarships

Building on its multi-year commitment to attract talented young professionals to the automotive service industry, Federal-Mogul Motorparts has awarded 12 $2,500 tuition scholarships on behalf of its Garage Gurus technical education network to students enrolled in accredited post-secondary automotive technology schools. With this latest round of scholarship awards for the 2017-‘18 academic year, the company has awarded $90,000 in tuition support to future automotive service professionals over the past three years.

“Automotive service is a fast-paced, technology-intensive career that is ideal for anyone who likes to solve problems and work with their hands,” said Brent Berman, director, training and consumer experience, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “Our Garage Gurus scholarships are opening doors to young men and women who want to become skilled technicians and perhaps even operate their own automotive businesses in the years ahead.”

Students who will receive Garage Gurus scholarships for the 2017-‘18 academic year are:

Andrew Adams, Carthage, Missouri, Pittsburg State University

Blake Chambers, Springfield, Missouri, Pittsburg State University

Anastacia Clough, North Richland, Texas, Eastfield Community College

Ian Michael Fisher, Gladstone, Michigan, Bay de Noc Community College

Brittany Florin, Maple Grove, Minnesota, Dakota County Technical College

Antoinette Jackson, Port Jefferson Station, New York, Suffolk County Community College

Harley McDowell, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Madison Area Technical College

Nicholas McSpedon, East Berne, New York, Hudson Valley Community College

Roy Padron, North Hollywood, California, Los Angeles Trade Technical College

Thalia Rosa, Reading, Pennsylvania, Automotive Training Center

Lorenzo Vilches, Borrego Springs, California, Cuyamaca College

Jacob Zelasko, Elma, New York, Erie Community College

“This scholarship allows me to start collecting tools and supplies that in the long run will help advance my career,” said recipient Roy Padron, who plans to specialize in diesel engine diagnostics.

Automotive service is one of several skilled trades facing a shortage of incoming professionals needed to address business growth and worker retirement. To help alleviate these shortages, the U.S. Department of Labor was recently ordered to create industry-recognized apprenticeship programs, including determining how third parties such as non-profit organizations and unions can provide recognition to apprenticeship programs, which are currently prohibited by law.

To meet this continuing need, the Garage Gurus scholarship program was established in 2015 to serve as an investment in the future of local automotive service businesses and their employees, and specifically to the next generation of talented, highly trained professionals who will help keep millions of vehicles in road-ready condition. As further demonstration of its commitment to training initiatives throughout the United States, Federal-Mogul Motorparts has for the past two years contributed to the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity that rewards people with a passion to get trained for skilled jobs, challenging the persistent belief that a four-year degree is automatically the best path for the most people.

Details about the Garage Gurus' expanded scholarship program for 2018-'19 will be announced at a later date.