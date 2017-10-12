Direct Market Access Ranks On 2017 Inc. 5000 List

Direct Market Access (DMA), a leading supplier to the automotive aftermarket parts industry, has been named to both the Inc. 5000 list for 2017 and the N.C. Mid-Market Fast 40 List.

The Inc. 5000 list recognizes the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Following a review of more than 6 million privately held companies across the U.S., Inc. magazine ranked DMA no. 2250.

According to Inc. magazine, the 2017 Inc. 5000 is the most competitive crop in the list’s 36-year history.

The average company on this year’s list posted a staggering three-year average growth rate of 481 percent, reported an aggregate revenue of approximately $206 billion and generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

The annual Inc. 5000 conference and gala will be held on Oct. 10-12 to celebrate the 2017 honorees and their achievements.

For the complete list of honorees, visit inc.com/inc5000.

DMA also was ranked 15th out of the top 40 fastest-growing mid-market companies in the state of North Carolina by Business North Carolina and Cherry Bekaert LLP., in partnership with Manning, Fulton & Skinner, P.A. and Regions Bank.

The awards honor privately owned or publicly traded companies that are headquartered in the state of N.C. with a net annual revenue in the range of $10 million to $500 million, and have demonstrated sustained revenue and employment growth over the past three years.

“We are very proud to be recognized by NC and to receive this award,” said John Treece, president and CEO of DMA. “For a business to grow and succeed you need great employees, adequate financing and a strong company vision. Then you throw into the mix a local community that really wants to help you grow and succeed, and, everyone wins. DMA has nearly doubled the size of the company each of the last three consecutive years. Sales are estimated to reach over $35 million for 2017 and continue to grow beyond $60 million by only year 2019.”

The 40 honorees will each be featured in the November issue of Business North Carolina magazine.

For more information, visit cbh.com/nc40/2017.