Marketing/Creativity International
June 6, 2017 12:18 pm

Creativity International Selects TFI Envision For Silver Award

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Dura-Bond Bearing Co. Recognized As A Preferred Partner By Jasper Engines & Transmissions

US Diesel Market Shows Resilience In 2016 As Passenger Vehicle Registrations Increase By More Than 280,000

Autoliv's Vice President Of Research Receives US Government Award For Safety Engineering Excellence

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Announces 2017 3rd Quarter Training Schedule

Jasper Recognizes Elgin Industries As A Top-Performing Supplier For 16th Consecutive Year

PPG Collision Centers Earn Top Toyota Honors

Import Vehicle Community Accepting Nominations For 2017 People Awards

Tenneco Amends And Restates Its Senior Credit Facility

Valvoline Inc. Announces Completion Of Final Separation And Beginning As An Independent Company

General Tire Renews 'Best In The Desert' Partnership

TFI Envision Inc. has been selected as an award winner in the 47th Creativity International Media & Interactive Design Awards. There were thousands of entries submitted from around the globe, according to the company. Winning entries were selected for their advertising impact and the quality of design.

The jury selected TFI Envision work as a Silver Award winner for outstanding creative design for its TechSmart “Evolution of Parts” case study video.

Creativity International Design Awards is one of the longest running, independent advertising and graphic design competitions. Since 1970, it has been awarding and recognizing great design, and the designers that created it, from around the world. Open to both students and professionals, Creativity International Awards is judged by a rotating panel of advertising and design professionals who volunteer their time and knowledge without personal agenda or bias.

To view the winning video, click here.

Show Full Article