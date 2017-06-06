Creativity International Selects TFI Envision For Silver Award

TFI Envision Inc. has been selected as an award winner in the 47th Creativity International Media & Interactive Design Awards. There were thousands of entries submitted from around the globe, according to the company. Winning entries were selected for their advertising impact and the quality of design.

The jury selected TFI Envision work as a Silver Award winner for outstanding creative design for its TechSmart “Evolution of Parts” case study video.

Creativity International Design Awards is one of the longest running, independent advertising and graphic design competitions. Since 1970, it has been awarding and recognizing great design, and the designers that created it, from around the world. Open to both students and professionals, Creativity International Awards is judged by a rotating panel of advertising and design professionals who volunteer their time and knowledge without personal agenda or bias.

To view the winning video, click here.