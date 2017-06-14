Cottman Transmission And Total Auto Care Wins 2 Awards For Transmission Physician Educational Video Series

Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care continues to gain recognition for its digital marketing expertise, as the brand was awarded with two accolades honoring its online educational video series.

Cottman’s web series “Transmission Physician,” featuring an animated female transmission expert, earned a Bronze Award in the 38th annual Telly Awards competition. The series was recognized both for “Craft Use of Animation for Branded Content & Entertainment” and for “Web Series for Video, Shows or Segments.”

“We’re so proud of our work with the Transmission Physician,” said Derik Beck, vice president of digital marketing at Cottman. “Our whole team put our hearts and souls into this project to reinforce both Cottman’s excellent services and our reputation as a brand. It’s humbling to be recognized for our efforts, and I’m honored to accept this award on behalf of my team.”

As the premier authority on creative excellence in local, regional and cable TV commercials and programs, as well as the finest video, film, web series and animation innovations, a Telly Award represents an acknowledgment of Cottman’s marketing efforts and the marketing value of the Transmission Physician.

The web series was conceptualized as a subtle but meaningful acknowledgement of the contributions women have made in the auto care industry. The Transmission Physician also signals to both customers and potential franchisees that Cottman is focused on creating an inclusive environment at all of its locations nationwide.

“We first designed the Transmission Physician as a way to emphasize the contributions of women in our field,” added Beck. “Inclusivity is part of who we are at Cottman, and the fact that she won a Bronze at the Telly Awards shows the impact a web series like ours can have not only on our business, but on the auto aftermarket industry as a whole.”

This web series is one element of Cottman’s broader catalog of educational digital content. Using fun, accessible animation and themes, Cottman shares its educational videos on the brand’s website as a way for consumers to learn more about common car care topics.

As a specialist in transmission technology and repair, the Transmission Physician aims to debunk common transmission myths, shares specialized, transmission-specific advice and explores related topics such as checking the automatic transmission fluid, why transmissions are so expensive, the process of how a transmission works, rechecks and more.

The Telly Awards was founded in 1979 to honor excellence in local, regional and cable TV commercials, and is now one of the most sought-after awards by industry leaders, from large international firms to local production companies and ad agencies.

For the 38th annual Telly Awards, judges evaluated submissions against a high standard of merit, recognizing individual distinction in creative work based on the combined scoring of all judges evaluating an entry. Judges may choose to award top honors to more than one entry or no entries at all in a particular category.

To learn more about Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care, visit cottman.com.