Connected Car Leader Zubie Names Auto Industry Veteran Gary Tucker As CEO

Zubie, a connected-car platform and telematics provider, has named veteran automotive industry leader Gary Tucker as CEO.

Tucker will guide Zubie’s efforts as it accelerates its growth across the automotive sector while building on a strong position within the insurance and fleet sectors. Growth in these markets will further expand the scale of Zubie’s data insights, which will in turn enhance the value proposition for all enterprise customers.

Tucker most recently served as CEO for DealerRater, where he guided the company’s growth and led a founder transition resulting in a successful exit for investors as DealerRater was acquired by Cars.com in August of last year. Prior to that, Tucker was a senior executive with J.D. Power and Associates (JDPA) for more than 12 years. During his tenure there, he held several roles including senior vice president, global management and marketing, a position in which he established the company’s first product and strategic marketing organization. He also was instrumental in the global growth of the services sector for JDPA and previously led its automotive client services team. His deep knowledge of the industry also is aided by having held senior roles with an OEM and an auto retailer. Tucker takes over for interim CEO, Prag Shah, who will continue in his role of chief operating officer.

Tucker will be located in Zubie’s Minneapolis headquarters.

“Gary offers tremendous expertise and leadership experience in the key segments Zubie has served over the past several years, as well as a proven ability to successfully leverage growth opportunities and create value,” said Ron LeMay, Zubie chairman of the board. “With our portfolio of enterprise solutions, Zubie is well-positioned to capitalize on our market opportunities and I’m confident in Gary’s ability to help the company further expand.”

“I am excited to join a company with a strong reputation for growth and innovation in the telematics sector,” said Tucker. “Zubie is on a trajectory to deliver the full value of a connected car to auto manufacturers, auto dealers, insurance carriers, fleet customers and consumers. The future is very bright for Zubie.”