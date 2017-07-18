Certified Collision Group Expands Executive Management Staff

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certification and KPI-focused solutions provider to the automotive collision repair and insurance communities, has announced the appointment of Martin Evans to the position of vice president of business development.

A seasoned business development executive, Evans provides more than 25 years of experience with direct automotive refinish distribution and key account development and management ― including large MSOs across the U.S. and Canada.

“Our team and board’s broad industry relationships, coupled with the strength of our value summary to multiple constituents and the industry at large, is compelling and allows us to continue to attract the industry’s most dedicated, talented and proven professionals; those who are truly committed to helping the industry by addressing today’s significant challenges and opportunities alike,” said Bruce Bares, CCG president and CEO.

Bares continued, “CCG has facilitated more than $2.2 million in new repair order sales into our 100-plus locations, while providing back $41,000 in rebates, last month alone. With that type of ROI wrapped around our platform of stability and OE certifications expertise, Marty and our team are well-positioned to execute on hundreds of new CCG locations.”

CCG’s model provides anchored independent repairers with a platform that levels the playing field by applying proven industry business development and supply chain benefits. CCG now operates in 22 states and is quickly expanding beyond 135 locations, with an average of eight OE certification badges per repair center.

“Having closely watched CCG blossom into an organization comprised of the some of the industry’s strongest-performing independents that service key insurance partners and embrace OE certification, has been impressive,” said Evans. “The satisfaction of contributing to an organization that’s proven value proposition becomes more valuable to the industry by the day is highly motivational. With the strength of our team and a platform approaching 25 states, I firmly believe we can stay true to our selective process and grow into all 50 states in relatively short order.”

For more information, visit certifiedcg.com.

