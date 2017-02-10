Brian Allibon Joins DMS’ Management Staff

DMS Systems Corp., a leading supplier of integrated ERP and warehouse management systems for automotive, heavy-duty truck, RV and marine parts distributors and manufacturers, has hired Brian Allibon to serve as its new vice president of business development. In this role, Allibon will be responsible for all business development staff and activities and will assist with implementation project management. Allibon also will be responsible for managing DMS’ relationship with major industry program groups within the automotive sector. Allibon will work from an office in West Palm Beach, Florida, and the DMS corporate headquarters.

Prior to joining DMS Systems, Allibon served as president of two automotive software companies in the U.S., Fuse5 Automotive Software and MAM Software. Allibon has extensive experience in sales and IT systems implementation management and has more than 25 years of experience in developing, selling and supporting business systems in the automotive parts aftermarket. Having held multiple executive positions in sales, marketing and IT management at other industry software companies, Allibon will lead DMS Systems’ business development and implementation activities for new accounts in North America.

Allibon says he is excited about the advanced technology and functionality of DMS’ DX+ System Solution, available from the Cloud or with an on-site IBM server. He will be responsible for business development and project management of DMS’ Implementation activities for new accounts while coordinating marketing and support efforts for several automotive, heavy-duty, marine and RV sector program groups.