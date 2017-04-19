Personnel/Brake Parts Inc
April 19, 2017 11:53 am

Brake Parts Inc Names Chip Hudson As National Police Fleet Manager

Brake Parts Inc (BPI) has named Chip Hudson as national police fleet manager. His appointment was announced today by Brian Kirts, vice president, sales of Brake Parts Inc.

“We are proud to announce that Chip will lead our police fleet business. His new role is well-deserved and the result of his many contributions to BPI and the Raybestos brand over the past 20 years,” said Kirts. “Chip’s extensive knowledge of the police product category as well as his experience serving the industry will be critical as we continue to address the needs of law enforcement fleets and work to expand our product lines into new emergency vehicle markets.”

In his new role, Hudson is responsible for capitalizing on the success of the Raybestos Police friction line and expanding it into the fire and ambulance markets. The goal is to build the Raybestos brand to be the benchmark for the emergency vehicle industry.

 

 

