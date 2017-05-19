Marketing/webinar
May 19, 2017

Boost Sales, Beat Fraud With Kount

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

Kount helps online businesses boost sales by reducing fraud and allowing them to accept more orders. CEO Brad Wiskirchen illustrates with the following example, “Let’s say you’re buying something from our customer, Staples.com. You click ‘place my order,’ Staples takes your information, sends it to us, and in 250 to 350 milliseconds (faster than the blink of an eye) we tell them, ‘This is likely to be a fraudulent transaction.’”

Bradley Wiskirchen

Kount’s all-in-one, SaaS platform is designed for merchants operating in card-not-present environments and simplifying fraud detection and dramatically improving bottom line profitability.

 

Companies using Kount can accept more orders from more people in more places than ever before. Kount is a turnkey fraud solution that is easy-to-implement and easy-to-use. Kount’s proprietary technology has reviewed billions of transactions and provides maximum protection for some of the world’s best-known brands.

Webinar May 31, 2017: Get on the Road to Less Online Fraud

Hear online fraud war stories and best practices from leaders in the automotive and powersport industries. Attend this live webinar to find out what industry leaders have encountered and strategies for boosting sales while beating fraud.

For more information about Kount, visit kount.com.

