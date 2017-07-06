BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Named As Silver Stevie Award Winner In 2017 American Business Awards

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY was named the winner of a Silver and two Bronze Stevie Award in the Fastest-Growing Tech Company of the Year (Up to 100 Employees), Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year (Up to 100 Employees) and Tech Innovator of the Year (Software) categories in the 15th annual American Business Awards.

The American Business Awards is the nation’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations –­ public and private, for-profit and non-profit, and large and small.

Nicknamed the “Stevies” for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards were presented to winners at a Gala Ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 20.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including: Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year and App of the Year, among others.

“We are honored to be recognized in each of these categories. BOLT ON was created to make a difference in the automotive industry by helping shops transition into the digital era,” said Michael Risich, founder and CEO, BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY. “As we continue to grow as a business, we are able to provide shops the opportunity to grow their business with the latest technological advantages.”

More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Each year, the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense, and every organization that has won should be proud,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners are available at StevieAwards.com/ABA.