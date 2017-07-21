autotext.me Launches Quality Control 2.0 With New Reporting And Design

autotext.me has released its improved quality control add-on feature, which gives shops the confidence of delivering vehicles to customers in the condition they expected and paid for with no residual issues such as left-behind grease, fluids that weren’t filled up, forgotten oil change stickers and tools mistakenly left in vehicles.

The new release features similar enhancements made to the company’s new Digital Vehicle Inspection 2.0 add-on, including a cleaner, simpler visual layout along with the ability to add pictures and videos.

Users also will benefit from new high-level and detailed reports that summarize the frequency and types of errors caught, which better equips shops to measure and manage where corrective action is needed. With shops now utilizing digital vehicle inspections at check-in, a digital quality control inspection at checkout ensures a confident, closed-loop process where residual mistakes are caught and corrected.

Statistics show that it costs seven times more to acquire a new customer than to keep an existing customer. Quality control implementation builds customer retention, increases add-on sales and safeguards shop credibility.

Created and developed by a shop owner, autotext.me is positioned to understand and identify the needs and challenges facing owners and shops today. autotext.me integrates with a variety of shop management systems and focuses on streamlining and simplifying everyday processes to provide shops with greater productivity, a stronger competitive advantage and an enhanced customer experience.

