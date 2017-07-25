Automotive Distribution Network Holds Annual Board Of Directors Meeting In Miami

The Automotive Distribution Network held its annual board of directors meeting July 10-14 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

“Addressing the long-term industry issues that affect our group three, five and even 10 years out is invaluable to charting the future course for our shareholders and members,” said David Prater, president of the Network. “The annual board of directors meeting serves as a benchmark for the free-flowing exchange of ideas and expertise that provides valuable insight into future plans and objectives for our group.”

During the four-day meeting, the group discussed product and vendor standards, motorsports, marketing and training programs, and key information and technology issues that influence the group’s overall strategy.

While a wide range of issues related to the industry and specifically to the Network were discussed, a great emphasis was placed on line commonality and how Network members can become better partners with their vendors and help grow members’ businesses.

“The Network is poised to take full advantage of our unique position in the industry with both our Parts Plus and Auto Pride divisions,” said Jeff Hobson, vice president of product. “In the upcoming months, we will be working diligently to drive volume to those vendors who best support our efforts and reward them with increased levels of sales.”

The Network’s shareholder meeting will take place in September at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort at Gainey Ranch, followed by the program manager meeting and AWDA meetings in Las Vegas this October.