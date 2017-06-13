Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation Appoints New Board Trustee

Bob Hirsch, president of the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF), has announced the appointment of Robert Johnson to its board of trustees. “The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation is pleased to have an industry veteran and caring person like Robert as part of our Board,” said Hirsch.

Johnson is the executive director, finance at Bridgestone Retail Operations. He has worked in the automotive and retail industry for the past 15 years.

Johnson stated, “I’m incredibly excited to be joining the board of AACF. I had an opportunity to play in the golf tournament last year and learn about the organization and the incredible support they provide to the members of our industry and I was really impressed.”

Johnson went on to say, “My company and the entire automotive aftermarket is dependent on the hard work, skills and dedication of our employees and being a part of a foundation that is solely dedicated to helping them when they need it most is an honor. I’m looking forward to helping the AACF achieve its mission in any way I can.”

The AACF is the only charity that focuses exclusively on persons employed in the automotive aftermarket industry, and their families. To make a donation or to learn more about the foundation and its cause, visit aacfi.org, or contact Executive Director Joel Ayers at 916-628-0271.