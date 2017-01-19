Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation Announces 2 New Board Members

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) has announced the addition of two new members, George Afremow and Michael Coccio, to its board of directors. The newly appointed directors say they are eager to apply their wealth of industry knowledge, experience and contacts combined with their intense desire to help those in need to their AACF board duties in an effort to reach more beneficiaries and increase AACF’s recognition across the vast aftermarket landscape.

Afremow is vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), and brings a cross functional (operational, accounting/finance and technology) background to his AACF board duties. In his role as vice president and CFO, Afremow is responsible for overseeing day-to-day accounting, HR and administrative activities for SEMA.

“It is a distinct honor to be on the AACF board, where I hope to utilize my experience in managing complex business initiatives through my work at the association to support the objectives of the AACF Board,” said Afremow.

Prior to joining SEMA, Afremow was the Southern California practice leader of business performance improvement initiatives for Grant Thornton LLP, the fifth largest public accounting and consulting firm in the U.S. His areas of expertise include finance function transformation, operational efficiency enhancement, streamlining and automating accounting, finance and operational processes. He also is a board member and president of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Beach Cities Chapter.

Coccio is manager, strategic national accounts at AutoZone. During his 15 years with AutoZone, Coccio has worked on the commercial side of the business developing its national accounts portfolio. “I’ve seen firsthand how this charitable foundation has come to the rescue of individuals in our industry,” said Coccio. “I have a strong desire to help the AACF board in any way I can because I believe so strongly in the help and support they provide.”

Coccio’s extensive experience in the automotive aftermarket and his deep understanding of the business to business, as well as retail sectors extends beyond his time at AutoZone. Prior to joining AutoZone, he was the principal owner of an automotive warehouse distribution and retail auto parts store network. He started his career in the manufacturer’s representative agency business working his way through the organization to become the principal owner while representing some of the largest manufacturers in the automotive aftermarket.

Since 1959, the AACF has assisted individuals and families of the automotive aftermarket. These individuals have fallen on hard times due to death, catastrophic illness or accident and have exhausted all other available resources in maintaining a reasonable existence. The AACF is the only charity that focuses exclusively on persons and their families employed in the automotive aftermarket industry. To make a donation or to simply learn more about the foundation and its cause, contact the organization directly by going to its website at aacfi.org, or by contacting Executive Director Joel Ayers at 916-628-0271.