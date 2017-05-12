Association/YANG
May 12, 2017 12:08 pm

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Host YANG Regional Meet-Up At Leadership Days

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Valvoline Dedicates New World Headquarters In Lexington, Kentucky

WIX Filters Announces 2017 National FFA Scholarship Winners

Fontaine Modification Opens New Truck Modification Center In Texas

BASF Supports Women’s Industry Network As 2017 Gold Sponsor

SK Professional Tools Launches E-Commerce Site

Adient Partners With Detroit High School To Develop Future Workforce Leaders

Mitchell 1 Enhancements To ProDemand Streamline User Experience And Search Results

BorgWarner Showcases Large Electrification Portfolio At Auto Shanghai 2017

America’s Automotive Trust Springs Into Signature Event Season With 3rd Annual 'Drive The Blues Away'

TowerJazz And Aisin Seiki Announce Mass Production Of New Generation Automotive Body Products

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper helped kick off the 2017 Auto Care Association Spring Leadership Days and accompanying YANG Leadership Conference by hosting a festive Cinco de Mayo-themed YANG Regional Meet-Up networking event for nearly 100 young professionals working in the auto care industry.

The event, which took place May 4 at the historic Mi Tierra Café and Bakery in San Antonio, was highlighted by margaritas, mariachis and a fajita dinner — all with the intention of bringing under-40 professionals together to help strengthen industry partnerships and lay the groundwork for successful careers in the auto care space.

“We are proud to host these outstanding young people during our industry’s Leadership Days,” said John Washbish, president and CEO of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, which is headquartered in San Antonio. “These folks are tomorrow’s leaders. It was a real treat to host and welcome everyone to our hometown.”

YANG, which stands for the Young Auto Care Network Group, was formed in 2014. Since its inception, the group has amassed more than 1,200 members in careers spanning all segments of the the automotive industry. The event served as the perfect precursor for the second-annual YANG Leadership Conference, a collaborative learning event designed to enhance leadership skills, sharpen global perspective of the auto care industry and help young professionals develop new relationships with peers.

“The tremendous turnout this evening is a testament to the excitement around being in this group,” said J.R. Bishop, YANG chairman. “I want to personally thank Mr. Washbish along with Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper for hosting this incredible and delicious event for our members. We all benefit when we can come together and network.”

Show Full Article