Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Host YANG Regional Meet-Up At Leadership Days

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper helped kick off the 2017 Auto Care Association Spring Leadership Days and accompanying YANG Leadership Conference by hosting a festive Cinco de Mayo-themed YANG Regional Meet-Up networking event for nearly 100 young professionals working in the auto care industry.

The event, which took place May 4 at the historic Mi Tierra Café and Bakery in San Antonio, was highlighted by margaritas, mariachis and a fajita dinner — all with the intention of bringing under-40 professionals together to help strengthen industry partnerships and lay the groundwork for successful careers in the auto care space.

“We are proud to host these outstanding young people during our industry’s Leadership Days,” said John Washbish, president and CEO of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, which is headquartered in San Antonio. “These folks are tomorrow’s leaders. It was a real treat to host and welcome everyone to our hometown.”

YANG, which stands for the Young Auto Care Network Group, was formed in 2014. Since its inception, the group has amassed more than 1,200 members in careers spanning all segments of the the automotive industry. The event served as the perfect precursor for the second-annual YANG Leadership Conference, a collaborative learning event designed to enhance leadership skills, sharpen global perspective of the auto care industry and help young professionals develop new relationships with peers.

“The tremendous turnout this evening is a testament to the excitement around being in this group,” said J.R. Bishop, YANG chairman. “I want to personally thank Mr. Washbish along with Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper for hosting this incredible and delicious event for our members. We all benefit when we can come together and network.”