Auto Care Association Releases Mexico Market Report

The Auto Care Association has partnered with Integrate Data Facts (IDF) LLC to release the “Mexico Market Report – An Assessment of Mexico’s Aftermarket.” This new report is the second in a series of three reports from the association on emerging international markets.

“Much has been said and written about new vehicle manufacturing in Mexico and its tremendous growth over the past decade,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “The Mexican market has become more important due to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which has helped stimulate growth in both the number of vehicles on the road and in the miles driven in Mexico. In light of current international headlines, the timing is ideal to release a unique market report specifically prepared for members to analyze facts and trends in the multi-billion dollar Mexican aftermarket.”

This report provides valuable insights on a broad spectrum of relevant topics including:

Basic country facts

Manufacturing employment

Auto parts manufacturing

New vehicle sales

Distribution

Age of vehicles and VIO

Miles traveled

Used imports vs. new vehicles VIO comparisons

“The Mexico Market Report represents years of research, condensed into a graphics-oriented format, thus putting all of this knowledge at your fingertips in one comprehensive professional document,” said Hanvey. “We are a global industry and the Auto Care Association recognizes that our membership is in constant need of market intelligence in countries other than the U.S. in order to grow their businesses.”

The report includes tables and graphics presented electronically in a format identical to the award-winning Digital Auto Care Factbook. Features include downloadable tables, charts, graphs, live embedded hyperlinks and bookmarks.

Auto Care Association members can purchase copies for $2,100. The non-member price is $3,100. To order, or for more information, visit autocare.org/market-intelligence or contact market intelligence at 301-654-6664.